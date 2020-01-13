Ohio couple sentenced to life in prison for death of baby who was found at bottom of well

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio parents of a 4-month-old boy who was found dead in a well were convicted and sentenced to decades in prison for their baby’s death.
Guilty verdicts were reached on Friday following five days of trial against Jessica and Daniel Groves.
Jessica Groves:
- Aggravated murder
- Kidnapping
- Child endangering
- Tampering with evidence
- Gross abuse of a corpse
- Two counts of felonious assault
Daniel Groves:
- Murder
- Kidnapping
- Child endangering
- Tampering with evidence
- Gross abuse of a corpse
- Two counts of felonious assault
The judge immediately sentenced both parents after the jury reached the verdicts, which came on what would have been baby Dylan’s first birthday.
Jessica Groves was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with an additional 32 years tacked on.
Daniel Groves was acquitted of aggravated murder. He was sentenced by the Scioto County judge to a prison term of 47 years to life.
In June 2019, investigators discovered baby Dylan in a well about 30 feet deep approximately 75 miles south of Columbus.
Detectives believe that Dylan died in March.
