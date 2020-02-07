Cleveland Police searching for killer after 20-year-old man found on his front porch with multiple gunshot wounds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search for a killer is underway after a 20-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of his home on Cleveland’s East Side on Thursday night, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of E. 92nd Avenue for a man shot at approximately 9:52 p.m.
The report stated EMS crews already got him inside the ambulance before officers arrived.
EMS brought him to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead, according to Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Matthew Mahan.
Sgt. Ciaccia said members of the Cleveland Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate, where they learned that the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of his home.
No arrests have been made, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
