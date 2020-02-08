Geneva-on-the-Lake shoreline shrinking from fury of Lake Erie

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Devastating erosion of the Geneva-on-the-Lake shoreline has residents and officials concerned.
The Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake said the most evident effects of Lake Erie’s winter wrath is at Township Park.
The erosion is caused in part by Lake Erie not freezing over.
Photos shared by officials show a sidewalk that was once yards away from the water is hanging off a cliff from the waves.
City officials said the Township Park Board has had engineers give estimates on what it would cost to fix the damage, however, the price of those estimates continue to rise as the extent of the damage increases.
The Village said it has reached out to U.S. Congressman Joyce, Senator Portman, and Senator Brown’s offices to request assistance.
Village officials also said it supports the Township Parks State Capital budget request to State Representative John Patterson and State Senator Sean O’Brien.
The Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake is urging residents to reach out to those offices to voice their support.
