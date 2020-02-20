Cuyahoga County in 2019: Graduation rate, homelessness numbers improve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County released its performance report for 2019 in which county services have impacted everything from jobs, to education and to homelessness.
“The Cuyahoga Performance Report is a great way to gauge where we’re at and track our progress toward our goals,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “I am proud of the tremendous progress our teams have made to continually improve and enhance services and quality of life for our residents.”
The full report can be viewed here.
The numbers showed areas where the county is making progress, areas it’s not, and areas the county isn’t reporting current numbers.
For example the most current numbers for crime rate, and how it compares to other large Ohio counties, hasn’t been updated since 2017.
Total employment for the county hasn’t been updated since 2018.
In a news release, county officials stated they are proud that because county loans in 2019 the area added 557 jobs, up from 224 in 2018.
On the positive side, the graduation rate for the county has increased in each of the past five years from 83.35% to 88.02%.
The county touted its progress in the area of homelessness with 1,602 successful exits from homelessness in 2019, but numbers show there are still 1,618 homeless at the end of 2019.
Here is how the Cuyahogoa County homeless situation compares to other major counties in the state.
The jail population in Cuyahoga County throughout 2019 fluctuated.
