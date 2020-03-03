Jury trial underway for man accused of murdering 27-year-old Akron mom

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury was seated Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old mom in front of her boyfriend.

According to Akron police, Tiffany Rhea was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car, when they stopped in the area of Eastland and Bethany Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020.

Police said Rhea got out of the car and got into a verbal argument with Tyree Omenai, of Akron, who pulled out a gun and shot her.

Rhea’s boyfriend rushed Rhea to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The scene of the fatal shooting. (Google Maps)

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Rhea was shot in the torso.

Omenai was arrested around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020 in the area of Eastland and Johnland Avenues in Akron.

He was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

