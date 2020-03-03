2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Jury trial underway for man accused of murdering 27-year-old Akron mom

Tyree Omenai (Source: Summit County Court of Common Pleas)
Tyree Omenai (Source: Summit County Court of Common Pleas)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury was seated Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old mom in front of her boyfriend.

According to Akron police, Tiffany Rhea was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car, when they stopped in the area of Eastland and Bethany Avenues around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020.

Police said Rhea got out of the car and got into a verbal argument with Tyree Omenai, of Akron, who pulled out a gun and shot her.

Rhea’s boyfriend rushed Rhea to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The scene of the fatal shooting.
The scene of the fatal shooting.(Google Maps)

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Rhea was shot in the torso.

Omenai was arrested around 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2020 in the area of Eastland and Johnland Avenues in Akron.

He was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Tuesday night's drawing is worth an estimated $810M, making it the third largest jackpot in the...
Winning the Mega Millions jackpot may seem impossible after reading these scenarios
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines while attempting to land at the scene of a fatal...
Medical helicopter crashed responding to fatal accident in Butler County, sheriff says
(Source: WOIO)
Water main break closes road in Oakwood Village
Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling
Is city of Warrensville Heights looking into safety issues at Highland Woods apartments?
The Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland host will play "The Guide," a 2014 Ukrainian film to benefit...
Greater Clevelanders can take stand with Ukraine while taking seat at Cedar Lee Theater