Multiple students in Northeast Ohio schools self-quarantined after coming into contact with coronavirus patient
(Source: REUTERS via The Texas Tribune)
By Alan Rodges | March 10, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated March 10 at 2:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 10 students from several schools in Northeast Ohio are self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following schools all have students that are self-quarantined:

  • Solon High School (2)
  • Hawken Upper School (4)
  • Lawerence School District (1)
  • Shaker Heights School District (2)
  • Beachwood High School (1)

Emails were sent out to parents stating that the students are self-quarantined and are following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s advice.

Health officials announced Monday a staffer at the Jewish Education Center is one of the three confirmed patients with coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.

The staffer attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference from Mar. 1-3 in Washington, D.C.

The local students went on that same trip.

As of now, the quarantine is scheduled to be lifted on Mar. 17.

