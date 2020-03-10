Multiple students in Northeast Ohio schools self-quarantined after coming into contact with coronavirus patient

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 10 students from several schools in Northeast Ohio are self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The following schools all have students that are self-quarantined:
- Solon High School (2)
- Hawken Upper School (4)
- Lawerence School District (1)
- Shaker Heights School District (2)
- Beachwood High School (1)
Emails were sent out to parents stating that the students are self-quarantined and are following the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s advice.
The staffer attended the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference from Mar. 1-3 in Washington, D.C.
The local students went on that same trip.
As of now, the quarantine is scheduled to be lifted on Mar. 17.
