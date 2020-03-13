School breakfast and lunch programs to continue during 3-week closure of Ohio schools, Gov. DeWine announces

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials, including Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, held a briefing on Friday to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to combat coronavirus.
The Governor said the state received waivers from President Donald Trump’s administration to assist schools with continuing to provide food to children who rely on those meals.
DeWine said each school will be able to provide “grab and go” meals. It will be up to those schools to decide how the meals will be packaged.
Friday’s announcement comes a day after the Governor ordered on Thursday for all schools, whether public, private, or chartered, close for three weeks in an effort to limit the possibility for coronavirus transmission.
“We have announced in the last few days some very tough measures for Ohio,” DeWine stated.
DeWine also placed a ban on certain mass gatherings involving more than 100 people after announcing five Ohio patients tested positive for coronavirus.
Prior to the DeWine’s remarks, the Ohio Department of Health announced an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and number of persons currently under investigation.
- 13 individuals test positive for coronavirus
- 159 persons under investigation for coronavirus
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.