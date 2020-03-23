Abortion will continue, despite Ohio Attorney General Yost’s order to stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clinics that provide abortion services in Ohio will continue to operate, despite an order from Ohio’s Attorney General, according to CBS News.
On Wednesday, Ohio officials ordered all non-essential and elective surgeries should be temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Some of the state’s surgical providers say abortion is essential and time-sensitive.
One clinic in Cleveland said it also would continue providing abortion services despite Attorney General Yost’s letter.
According to CBS News, the Attorney General’s office said it would pursue legal action against the clinics if the health department determines that the facilities violated the order.
