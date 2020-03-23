Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting near the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The county coroner has identified the teen who was found shot dead in a vehicle near the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.
The teen was identified as 19-year-old Devon Johnston, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Johnston and another person were both shot near the Juvenile Justice Center.
Johnston was shot and killed, but the other victim was transported to the hospital at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to Cleveland EMS.
The double shooting occurred at East 93rd Street and Quincy Avenue, which is near the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.
The surviving victim was taken to University Hospitals and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been announced.
