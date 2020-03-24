City of Lakewood announces Small Business Rent Relief Fund due to COVID-19 pandemic

“The City along with our partners, LakewoodAlive and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is committed to serving as a trusted resource and partner for our local business community during these challenging times,” said Mayor George in a prepared statement. “The Small Business Rent Relief Fund is one of the steps we are taking to help ease the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on Lakewood small businesses. Our locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community and we will continue to do all we can to support them.”