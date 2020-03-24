City of Lakewood announces Small Business Rent Relief Fund due to COVID-19 pandemic

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lakewood announced Monday the Small Business Rent Relief Fund to support the city’s commercial corridors during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Meghan George said in addition to the federal and state programs available to support small businesses, this program aligns with the City’s Community Vision in its goal to “strengthen economic development efforts to increase commercial occupancy."
Grants up to $3,000 from the Small Business Rent Relief fund can be used to reimburse rent payment for struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. After the first month of the fund, the program will be evaluated based on the restrictions at the time and business needs.
“The City along with our partners, LakewoodAlive and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is committed to serving as a trusted resource and partner for our local business community during these challenging times,” said Mayor George in a prepared statement. “The Small Business Rent Relief Fund is one of the steps we are taking to help ease the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic on Lakewood small businesses. Our locally owned businesses are the backbone of our community and we will continue to do all we can to support them.”
Only businesses operating out of a commercial or retail storefront located in Lakewood, Ohio, with fewer than 50 employees are eligible to apply. Businesses must also be experiencing negative impacts from COVID-19. Unfortunately, home-based businesses do not qualify.
Click here to apply. The program is financially supported by the City’s Economic Development Fund and Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
For more information on the Small Business Rent Relief Fund program and other Business Emergency resources, visit here, or contact the Planning Department via email at planning@lakewoodoh.net.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.