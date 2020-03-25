Gervasi Vineyard utilizing distillery to produce hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic

View this post on Instagram

Gervasi Begins Hand Sanitizer Production We are very pleased to announce that we have procured the necessary ingredients and packaging supplies to move forward with hand sanitizer production at our distillery (The Still House). Our team is working diligently and as fast as possible to make this happen. Due to delivery schedules, production/packaging time, and FDA requirements, we expect to have initial product by later next week. We will announce more details as they are known, including our donation and distribution plan. Distribution will be a combination of direct to front-line medical facilities as well as to the general public. We are once again GRATEFUL for the tremendous response over the last few days to our call for help in locating the necessary ingredients and packaging supplies. Over thirty people contacted us directly with leads and hundreds offered messages of support and encouragement. THANK YOU! Local distribution options are already under review so we appreciate your patience and kindly ask that requests for products not be made at this time. We’ll keep you posted. With Gratitude, Scott Swaldo General Manager GV Destinations