Gervasi Vineyard utilizing distillery to produce hand sanitizer during coronavirus pandemic (Source: Gervasi Vineyard)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 9:30 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Months ago, one may not have thought that a vineyard would be producing an alcoholic liquid that would not contain grapes.

But with the coronavirus pandemic currently a reality, Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is using their distillery equipment to produce hand sanitizer at The Still House now that they have the necessary ingredients and packaging supplies.

Gervasi Vineyard Destinations General Manager Scott Swaldo expects to have the initial product by late next week after factoring in FDA requirements, production and packaging time, and delivery schedules.

Swaldo said it will distribute the hand sanitizer directly to front-line medical facilities and the general public.

Local distribution options and a donation plan are still under review, so Swaldo kindly asks that requests be withheld at this time.

“Our team is working diligently and as fast as possible to make this happen,” according to Swaldo.

Swaldo said, “We are once again GRATEFUL for the tremendous response over the last few days to our call for help in locating the necessary ingredients and packaging supplies. Over thirty people contacted us directly with leads and hundreds offered messages of support and encouragement. THANK YOU!”

