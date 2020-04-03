Lutheran Metro Ministry carrying on with its mission amid COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry isn’t slowing down with its mission of providing and advocating for housing, criminal justice issues and health care.
It’s one of the many groups and organizations that will be featured during our telethon on Saturday, All for THE LAND: COVID-19 Relief Live, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on WOIO and WUAB.
The men’s shelter at 2100 Lakeside, Ohio’s largest such facility, is typically able to serve up to 365 men each night. But these are hardly typical circumstances.
"We're a lot more heightened right now. Our senses are a lot more heightened," said Director of Operations David Blunt.
Many of the men have been moved to area hotels to limit the possibility of the spread of coronavirus within the shelter. Blunt suggested that’s critical, because many are considered high-risk for the virus, mainly due to underlying issues.
But together, they’re getting through it.
“Our guys are very tough, very resilient,” he said. “They’ve seen a lot of things in their lives.”
Of course, none of the work would be possible without a dedicated staff.
Blunt said he’s not seeing any additional call-offs, or staff taking sick days. He said they’re showing up, as ready and willing as ever to serve.
“It says a lot about their character and commitment,” he told 19 News. “People are dealing with their own lives, coming in to make sure we’re here to support and assist these guys every day. It’s amazing.”
Blunt applauded the greater Cleveland area for its continued support of the organization, but welcomes additional help and resources.
