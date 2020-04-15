Warren mayor says large vigil to honor murder victim was unacceptable given coronavirus threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Mayor Doug Franklin told 19 News he and other city leaders have been working hard to protect citizens and provide essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing and stay-at-home orders aren’t to be taken lightly and Franklin said it’s simply unacceptable to put others lives in danger.
Over the weekend, the mayor learned about an outdoor vigil that included 100 people gathering to pay respects to a man who was recently murdered.
Franklin wrote a message on Facebook addressing the situation.
In part of the post Franklin said, “This gathering put not only the participants in danger, but also put their mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and grandparents at risk as well. These actions caused our police officers and officers from several surrounding communities to be put at unnecessary risk. The total lack of concern for the health and welfare of others will not go without consequence.”
Franklin said he’s working with the city’s chief of police and law director about punishment for violating state and local orders. Investigators will be going over body camera footage, social media posts and videos posted online to try and identify people who were at the vigil.
The mayor said he’s sympathetic to people wanting to pay their respects, but these unprecedented times bring about new challenges and restrictions.
Franklin also talked to 19 News about what cities will need as we move closer to “reopening”.
Franklin sits on the Ohio Mayors Alliance which is a coalition of Ohio’s 30 largest cities. He said while cities are tightening their spending, and even making reductions, they will need help from the state legislature.
He also touched on the additional stress residents are feeling due to health and financial factors. Franklin said it’s important for people to utilized resources offered by organizations and agencies like the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. He also said Blue Star Family Counseling can be reached at 330-282-4301, the Coleman Professional Services at 330-392-1100 and Valley Counseling at 330-399-6451.
The city wants people to use #WarrenProud and #WarrenStrong to showcase the best of coming together to help others and meet great challenges.
“I was born and raised in this community, and I’m proud to serve it as their mayor,” Franklin said. “I know the character of our community. I know the community spirit. We’re a great community. We’re a proud community- hard working. We know how to take a punch and get back up. So we’ll get through this."
