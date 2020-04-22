Ohio health care providers can resume some elective procedures after previous order to delay due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is allowing health care providers to contact patients impacted by the state’s order delaying elective surgeries.
The order to delay all non-essential medical procedures was issued on March 17 so that the state can preserve essential personal protective equipment in the event of a COVID-19 surge overwhelming Ohio’s hospitals.
“We have prevented the massive spike in cases that we feared,” Gov. DeWine said.
During the Governor’s remarks on Wednesday, he said he is now permitting physicians to contact patients who had previously-scheduled procedures so they can make appointments in the near future and resume certain surgeries.
As part of the condition to allow non-essential surgeries again, Gov. DeWine said he is mandating that docotors inform the patients of the risk for contracting the coronavirus while in hospital care.
According to University Hospitals, health care facilities across the state are losing an estimated $42 million per day, primarily due to non-essential procedures being postponed.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.