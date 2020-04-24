Cuyahoga Falls High School to hold virtual graduation

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - For the “first time ever” the graduation ceremonies at Cuyahoga Falls High School will not be held in person.
Cuyahoga Falls Highs School announced on Friday, April 24, that the event will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Following the advice of the Ohio Department of Education, survey responses from the Class of 2020, government and medical professionals, we must evolve, and for the first time ever our Commencement ceremony will be presented digitally to our community,” Cuyahoga Falls City School District Superintendent/CEO Dr. T. M. Nichols told seniors via social media.
Nichols called canceling the graduation and prom, “extremely disappointing for all of us and heartbreaking for so many graduates and their families, including ours. However, this virtual Commencement will allow everyone the opportunity to celebrate this incredibly important moment in the lives of our young men and women."
The decision to not hold off and instead hold a virtual graduation was in part driven by the students themselves who told the administration in a survey they would be unable to attend events after May.
The Ohio Department of Education issued guidance to all districts that graduations and large-group events should not be held this year.
Commencement will be taking place as scheduled on Tuesday May 19th at 7:00pm.
The ceremony will be broadcast on the high school’s YouTube channel.
“This plan has been in the works for weeks and we are confident in its success,” Nichols said.
The school announced it was their intention is to have a large community celebration and photo opportunity once government restrictions are lifted so seniors would have the experience of a formal farewell.
“Graduates would be able to reunite, throw their caps high, and be recognized by BOE members,” Nichols said.
