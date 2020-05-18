General manager of popular Cleveland bar Townhall won’t lose job over controversial social media posts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The general manager of Townhall in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood will not lose his job after posting controversial remarks on social media that many felt were xenophobic and hateful.
The post came out of an online argument over the reopening and crowding of area bars and restaurants this weekend.
“Stop with the fear-mongering. If you hate this country so much, go back to the one you came from,” wrote Ryan Hartzell in a post that was later deleted.
Townhall owner Bobby George confirmed to 19 News on Monday that Hartzell is the general manager and that he did write the post.
“As soon as he posted it, he felt stupid,” George said.
George added that Hartzell’s comments were directed at a disgruntled former employee who was fired a couple years ago for making violent threats.
George said that a particular former employee came to the United States from Europe and that Hartzell’s comments were a reference to that employee and nobody else.
“When my general manager did was stupid. Stupid, stupid, stupid,” George reiterated.
But, Hartzell will not be fired.
“He’s not a racist,” George told 19 News. “I’m not going to be bullied into firing someone.”
George said he conducted an internal investigation before making that decision. In doing so, he said he asked other employees about their own interactions with Hartzell.
When pressed about perceptions of xenophobia within his business, George pointed to his own family’s history.
“My family is Syrian-American, my mother was Native American. We know a little bit about racism,” he said.
We requested a statement from the Ohio Immigrant Alliance but have not heard back.
