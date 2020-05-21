Ohio bars and restaurants reopen indoor dining areas with restrictions amid coronavirus crisis.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio bars and restaurants will be reopening their indoor dining areas to customers on Thursday for the first time in over two months amid the coronavirus crisis.
The state lifted the ban at midnight, but with social distancing guidelines and restrictions.
Here are the guidelines issued by the Ohio Restaurant Association for Dine Safe Ohio for bars and restaurants to enforce:
Social Distancing
- Stand 6 feet apart in lines
- All customers must be seated to be served
- Groups of 10 or less seated 6 feet apart
Hand Washing + Sanitizing
- Soap + water and wash often
- Scrub all hand surfaces + nails for 20 seconds
- Make hand sanitizer available in common areas
Face Coverings
- Most employees are required to wear them
- Disposable or washable face coverings should cover the mouth, nose, and chin.
- Customers are encouraged t wear them unless eating and drinking.
Clean + Sanitize
- Clean + sanitize regularly
- Clean + sanitize all high-tough areas at least every two hours
- Clean + sanitize tabletops, menus, and chairs between each seating
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, about 70% of restaurants will be opening for that indoor dining experience.
Some Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants didn’t waste any time reopening their indoor dining areas to customers the minute they were allowed to.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.