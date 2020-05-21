Ohio catering and banquet centers permitted to reopen in June so that weddings, larger events can resume

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s leadership said catering and banquet centers can soon reopen so weddings and other large events can begin to take place again.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced during Thursday’s briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that those venues can reopen on June 1.
The event centers will need to follow similar guidelines that were laid out for restaurants, including maintaining six feet between tables, prohibiting congregating, and limiting the crowd size to 300.
While wedding ceremonies were exempt from the initial stay-at-home order, receptions were restricted because of the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people at a time.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.