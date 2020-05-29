Ohio civil rights attorney urges public to focus on justice, not chaos, following George Floyd’s death

Klebanow had this reaction when he first saw the video, “Tragic. That’s really the first thought that comes to mind. The individual was already in handcuffs and placed face down. There’s absolutely no reason for an officer to ever put their knee up on a suspect’s neck, especially once they have already been cuffed, and essentially detained. And shame on the other officers as well. There were a number of other officers who were on the scene watching this happen. It might be understandable that police officers try to stand together and back each other up, but there has to be training and there has to be an understanding that when an officer’s conduct is inappropriate and outright dangerous other officers need to step in and correct a wrong and in this case they could have save a life.”