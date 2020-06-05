Homicide investigation underway after 14-year-old girl, 24-year-old man fatally shot, another injured in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed the Akron Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a 14-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were shot dead.
According to police, a 20-year-old man was also shot.
According to the report, Akron Police were called to the 90 block of Brighton Drive for a shooting around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found Ty’Leia Junius, 14, with a gunshot wound to the chest and Derail Whisenant, 24, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers gave them first aid until EMS arrived and pronounced them dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said the 20-year-old man was brought to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg that is not considered to be life-threatening.
The relation the two victims had to each other is unknown at this time.
According to the police report, detectives learned the victims were shot during a fight.
Police also confirmed that a man is in custody at this time.
