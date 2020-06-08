Maximum of 50% capacity, no poker tables are some requirements Ohio casinos must follow once reopened

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health provided a list of guidelines that employees and guests must follow once the state’s casinos reopen.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ohio casinos can reopen on June 19, only if they follow mandatory regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
For employees, six feet of distance must be maintained and barriers may be used in some situation.
Casinos must establish a maximum capacity of no more than 50% allowed by the fire code.
Also, poker tables and live events or concerts will not be allowed until further notices.
Here are the full recommendations laid out by Gov. DeWine and the Department of Health under the Responsible RestartOhio plan:
Guests will be urged by the ODH to wear masks, but it is not required unless specifically noted in the casino policy.
