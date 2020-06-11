Dr. Amy Acton stepping down from position of director at Ohio Department of Health

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Health Department Director, discusses the decision to issue an order sharply restricting spectators at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears, at a joint news conference with Gov. Mike DeWine, on Thursday, March 05, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Acton and DeWine said the size of the festival and the ability of spectators to move easily from event to event differentiates it from other sporting contests with large crowds, such as college basketball and professional sports games. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) (Source: Andrew Welsh-Huggins)