Dr. Amy Acton stepping down from position of director at Ohio Department of Health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from her position as the director of the state’s Department of Health.
The governor’s announcement regarding Dr. Acton’s decision comes as the state’s COVID-19 numbers topped 40,000 total cases for the first time.
“Ohioans, you have saved lives,” Dr. Acton said about efforts from residents in limiting the spread of COVID-19. “You have done this.”
Dr. Acton will still serve as chief medical adviser under Ohio Gov. DeWine. The transition takes effect on Thursday.
Gov. DeWine had nothing but praise for Dr. Acton, who said he selected her because of her knowledge and passion for public health.
“I will always believe and know that many lives were saved because of her wise advice,” Gov. DeWine stated.
Lance Himes, who previously served as interim director, will take over for Dr. Acton at the Ohio Department of Health.
