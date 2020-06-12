COVID-19 testing finally available to everyone in Ohio

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Anyone can now get a COVID-19 test in Ohio regardless of age, pre-existing conditions or symptoms.
19 News reporter Kelly Kennedy was not sick and did not have any symptoms, but she wanted to give us a behind the scenes look at the process.
She went online to the CVS website, made an appointment for the same day, put in her address, insurance information, and a few minutes after she submitted her information, she got a phone call that provided an appointment time and directions to the drive-through.
“Inside your paper bag there are three plastic bags. You’re gonna take all three plastic bags out. You’re gonna take out the tube as well as the swab,” explained the CVS employee. “It’ll feel uncomfortable and usually you’ll feel some resistance,” she told Kennedy. “Then you’re gonna swirl it like you’re stirring a cup of tea.”
“Do I keep doing it?” Kennedy asked.
“For 15 seconds,” the CVS employee replied. “Now you’re gonna take it out and you’re gonna do the same end of the other side.”
"No! This is not comfortable,” said Kennedy.
"You’re doing a good job,” the CVS employee said.
Kennedy sneezed and her eyes started tearing while she was doing the nasal swab.
“Now, you’re gonna take the end off of the test tube,” explained the CVS employee. “The end that you tested is gonna go in first. You did a good job and how I know that is you cried and you sneezed. Don’t feel bad that’s how you know that you did the test correctly.”
The entire process took less than 30 minutes.
Most insurance companies are covering COVID testing.
