‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted across Akron street near where 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford was murdered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers gathered on Thursday to paint “Black Lives Matter” in large font across a street near the intersection of where Na’kia Crawford was fatally shot.
The mural, which can be seen stretching across North Howard Street, was painted as calls to solve the 18-year-old’s seemingly senseless murder continue.
According to the councilwoman who represents the area, the mural was planned before Crawford’s death on Sunday and was inspired by similar messages seen across the country, including the one in Washington, D.C.
The mural is approximately 50 yards from where Crawford was shot and killed while sitting in her car near the intersection of North Howard Street and East North Street.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired to represent the Crawford family, believes she was “gunned down solely due to her race.”
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect, who was believed to have been driving a black sports car at the time of the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.