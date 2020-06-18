Nearly 2,000 Ohio nursing home residents have died from Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deaths in Ohio nursing homes from Covid-19 continue to rise.
The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show 1,491 nursing home residents have died since April 15 and ODH confirmed 369 residents died before that date.
That brings the total number of resident deaths to 1,860, up 115 deaths in one week.
It also means nursing home deaths continue to account for about 70 percent of all Covid-19 deaths in Ohio.
At least 6,404 nursing home residents and 2,977 staff tested positive for the virus since April 15.
That brings the total to 9,381 cases of Covid-19 in nursing homes statewide.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is studying how nursing homes are dealing with challenges from the pandemic.
Its Office of Inspector General is looking for patterns at nursing homes hardest hit by Covid-19.
Investigators are taking a look at how facilities are trying to protect residents and staff from the virus.
The inspector general expects to release the study sometime this fall.
In the meantime, visitors are still not allowed at nursing homes in Ohio.
