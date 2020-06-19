Pop-up testing site offers free COVID-19 tests in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine’s push to get more people tested for coronavirus is now in Northeast Ohio.
The Health Department put together a number of pop-up testing locations with the help of the Minority Health Strikeforce, the Ohio National Guard, and local partners.
The first in Northeast Ohio is at Elyria City Hall on 131 Court St. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
The Governor said anyone can get a free test at the testing site, without having to make an appointment.
There are plenty of other locations offering tests in Northeast Ohio. The state health department released an interactive map to help people find where they can go.
