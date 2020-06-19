Summit County Historical Society kicks off season with Juneteenth celebrations in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Among the many Juneteenth celebrations taking place in Northeast Ohio, the Summit County Historical Society is using it as a grand reopening for its properties in Akron.
The Society grounds reopened Friday morning with free Juneteenth programming, starting with an event geared toward children.
From 4:30 until 6:00 p.m., the John Brown House grounds were opened to the public.
John Brown is an internationally known abolitionist who eventually settled in Hudson, Ohio.
“It’s always good to reflect on the past, because if you don’t, you’ll repeat it,” said Reva Golden, who portrays Harriet Tubman in the Society’s programs. “Juneteenth should be at the forefront. Just like the Fourth of July. The Fourth of July is important, but the liberation of a people is equally as important.”
The Society has frequently highlighted Juneteenth in the past, but they, and Golden, realize the significance of this year’s event coming in the wake of renewed stands against racism.
“Slavery is a nasty spot on the United States of America,” Golden told 19 News. “The fact in 2020, we’re still dealing with the same issues, singing the same song, Juneteenth is a bright star. We’ve got a long way to go, we’ve come a long way, but there is a lot of road to travel.”
Society grounds hours starting June 19th are the following:
Fridays:
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. free
10:30 a.m. Farm Friday for young children
Saturdays:
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. $2 per person
Enjoy the grounds and see the sheep on Mutton Hill!
Farm Fridays are free and open to the public thanks to funding support from the Ohio Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the CARES Act of 2020.
Educational programs are funded in part by the Akron Community Foundation and the Huntington-Akron Foundation.
