Delivery man pepper-sprayed by alleged road rage driver in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Watch what happens while this DoorDash delivery driver was waiting for his order at Angela Mia Pizza on Highland Road.
A man walked in, confronted the delivery driver, then pepper-sprayed him. Sgt. Greg Patterson of the Richmond Heights Police described how it started.
“He noticed a silver, champagne-colored vehicle following him, honking his horn. Didn’t really pay a lot of attention to until the driver of the vehicle threw a box at his car, struck it.”
The assailant accused the driver of brake checking, tapping his brakes to warn him to back-off, to stop tailgating. The delivery guy, as usual, turned left off of Geraldine into the parking lot of Angela Mia Pizza and went in.
“Eventually, the man pulled out a can of pepper spray and actually sprayed the victim, in his eyes with it.
Now Police are looking for the man you see in this video.
“Suspect was described as a muscular build, Black male. Facial hair. He was wearing a black hat at the time. Our victim described him as about 5′8” in height.”
In addition to his act being caught on video, he may be leaving other clues.
“We just ask everybody to take a look at the picture. If you can identify him please give us a call. You know chances are people who do stuff like this bragged to their buddies about it. Yeah, most likely he’s bragged about it so I’m sure somebody has heard about and can help us out.”
