Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County residents can get a free ride home over the Fourth of July weekend thanks to Arrive Alive, a campaign that hopes to keep drunk drivers off the roads.

“I am pleased to announce that I have brought back Arrive Alive to help keep Summit County’s streets safe. Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions have been removed, allowing people to once again gather in bars and restaurants. Arrive Alive gets them home safely if they decide to drink alcohol during the July 4th holiday weekend,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

The prosecutor’s office is teaming up with the ride-share service LYFT to provide free rides home to 300 Summit County residents. The offer is for anyone who has had too much to drink while celebrating the holiday.

Use LYFT code “SCPOAA07042021″ for a free ride home up to $20.

The code is valid from 6 p.m. July 3 to 6 p.m. July 5.

Prosecutor Walsh said nearly 2,000 people have used the Arrive Alive service since its launch during the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

Co-sponsors of the campaign include the law firms of Perantinides and Nolan, Roetzel, Kisling, Nestico and Redick, and Bevan and Associates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.