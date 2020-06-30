Wayne County Fair bans vendors from selling or displaying Confederate flag

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Fair Board has made the decision not to allow the sale or display of the confederate flag at the fair.
The debate continued on Monday night, where fair officials finally made the decision.
Wayne County Fair officials posted the statement on Facebook.
“One side asking us to ban the display and sale of the Confederate Flag and the other side asking us to preserve the 1st Amendment Freedom of Speech,” said the fair board in a statement.
The Wayne County Fair was already facing backlash from parts of the community.
According to the school’s board meeting, Wooster Schools feels selling confederate flag merchandise at the fair sends a message that minorities are not welcome.
“This is just about our students and lifting up and giving voice to our students that have really found at times the fair, the confederate flag, energizes hate for some it energizes systemic racism,” said Wooster Schools Superintendent Michael Tefs.
The school’s board of education will vote on the proposal on Tuesday.
The Wayne County Fair is set to begin on Sept. 12.
