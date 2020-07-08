Former University of Akron football player’s Oscar-winning short film ‘Hair Love’ being turned into series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From the bright lights under the football field to the bright lights of Hollywood, former University of Akron football player Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film is being turned into a series.
After winning the award for Best Animated Short Film, “Hair Love” got picked for a 12-episode series with HBO.
The film was based on the award-winning book following an African American father learning to do his daughter’s hair.
Cherry predicted his story would become a success eight years ago:
Here was Cherry’s full speech:
The University of Akron Football Twitter account tweeted its congratulations out.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.