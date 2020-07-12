Cleveland’s Rooftop Yoga soothing body and mind to counter months-long pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On a rooftop overlooking the city of Cleveland is where you’ll find a small group of folks who are looking for balance.
And on this mild Sunday morning, some say this is the perfect way to soothe your senses during this coronavirus pandemic.
“It was obviously a shock to the system,” said Stacey Nunney, owner of Blue Moon Yoga.
Nunney and Amanda Sinkley, of Lake Affects Studios, pooled their resources and joined their businesses to offer up “Rooftop Yoga” in this space.
Stacey told 19 News it has been a challenge to sustain mentally and physically during the lockdown.
Both businesses slowed down. She says Rooftop Yoga has been a hit because people were looking for an outlet. They’re also able to practice good hygiene and socially distance.
“The mentality we’ve had through this pandemic really has shut people down a little bit. So I’m finding that getting the mental aspect with the physical qualities of yoga is definitely the heightened part of the pandemic to be able to ease the mind and heart,” said Nunney.
Stacey says with everything going on, this is just one way to keep your mind and body in check and support local business at the same time.
“It’s the community. The community has stayed very dedicated to keeping Blue Moon alive,” said Stacey.
