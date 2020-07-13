Gunman in critical condition after shooting at East Cleveland police investigating sexual misconduct at lounge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer-involved shooting with East Cleveland Police left the gunman in critical condition after officers returned fire at Positive Vibe Lounge just after midnight on Monday.
Chief Scott Gardner said officers were sent Positive Vibe Lounge on Superior Avenue for an officer-involved shooting that happened at 12:23 a.m.
Detectives learned that two officers were investigating possible sexual misconduct with a suspect when another pulled out a handgun, according to the report.
Chief Gardner said the suspect began to shoot and the officers investigating the alleged sexual misconduct, as confirmed by witness statements.
The suspect was hit numerous times before dropping the gun and jumping over a fence to run away, according to the report.
He collapsed in the parking lot once he was over the fence, the chief said.
Chief Gardner said officers on scene gave the suspect first aid until EMS arrived to take him to University Hospitals where he remains in critical condition.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
Police ask anyone who was at Positive Vibe Lounge and has information on the shooting to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162.
