$525,000 bond set for person of interest in 2-year-old’s death in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - He’s been on the run, but Wednesday in Lorain County Municipal Court, John Herring III faced the judge for the first time in more than a year.
U.S. Marshals from Lorain Division Norther Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force say the 30-year-old man is wanted for a string of crimes including Domestic Violence, Aggravated Burglary, Drug Trafficking, Drug Possession and Fleeing from a police officer.
Investigators say he's also a person of interest in the shooting death of 2-year-old Kamila Patterson.
Sunday night, police say someone shot into her home on West 21st street in Lorain, killer her and injuring 2 others.
Police told 19 News the shooting was targeted.
“We don’t believe it was random, the 2 year old that was struck, I don’t believe it was intentional. I don’t believe the 2-year-old was targeted, it was just an unfortunate tragedy,” said Captain Roger Watkins, Lorain Police Department.
Monday, police chased Herring III from Lorain to Bay Village and arrested him after he crashed into a tree at Glen Park and Ridge Road.
19 News cameras were rolling Tuesday as police came back to the scene and searched the property for a gun.
Investigators aren’t saying how Herring III is connected to Kamila’s death but Wednesday in court, Herring III pleaded not guilty to his most recent charges.
A Lorain County prosecutor asked the judge for a high bond and GPS monitoring in case he gets out and tries to flee again.
“Not only has he picked up consecutive trafficking cases that have been under investigation the DV, the felony burglary, these all happened while he’s been a violator at large with the adult parole authority and he also has some other matters under which he’s under investigation,” she said.
Judge set a bond for each charge totaling $525,000.
Herring III will be held in Lorain County Jail.
Meanwhile Kamila’s family is preparing to lay her to rest.
If you’d like to make a contribution, click here.
