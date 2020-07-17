Intoxicated man arrested after assaulting Cleveland EMS and breaking squad car window

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS personnel who responded to a call for an assault were assaulted by the intoxicated man the call involved, Cleveland Police confirmed.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers and EMS were sent to Captain Chicken on 4561 Warner Road for an assault at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday.
When first responders arrived, the man assaulted EMS personnel and broke out a window of a squad car, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the man was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and vandalism.
Police did not confirm if EMS suffered any injuries.
