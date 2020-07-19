Cleveland woman rescues 3 kids from the water at Euclid Beach Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Don’t call Shay Alexander a heroine, but humbly, that is what she is.
“I just call myself being in the right place at the right time,” she said.
She and her friend were visiting Euclid Beach Park Friday night when she heard some kids in the water screaming for help.
“I see a girl screaming like help, help and I’m like are you for real and she’s like, help my brother is drowning,” she said.
She told 19 News, she immediately went into action to help the 3 kids.
They were out past the rocks.
“So fully clothed, I went in and immediately started to save the boy,” said Alexander. “The water was past my neck,” she said.
Alexander said the boy was passed out.
When she dropped him off to the shore, she went back in the water to grab one of the other girls.
The Cleveland Fire Department came and the kids were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital where they were in stable condition, thanks to Alexander’s quick thinking.
“Shay are you a strong swimmer?” asked 19 News reporter, Sia Nyorkor
“No, I’m not. But I guess it was like Mommy mode, just get these kids,” Alexander said.
She’s upset that there were people on the beach who saw and heard the kids screaming for help, but did nothing.
“The bystanders? Come on now, use common sense. You see kids drowning and you’re just walking on past or get your camera out, that’s something you don’t need to do,” said Alexander.
But at the end of the day, she’s grateful that she was in the right place at the right time.
The kids are alive and well.
“I don’t know what sent me there but obviously it was God,” she said.
The Cleveland Fire Department told 19 News a 13-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old girl were in stable condition.
