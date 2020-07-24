Cleveland Indians figure out ways to fill empty seats for Opening Day as fans watch the game from home

“MLB stands in solidarity with the Black community in the fight for racial and social justice. Since the death of George Floyd, MLB has enhanced existing partnerships with the Jackie Robinson Foundation and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, made new charitable investments in the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, launched the new MLB Diverse Business Partners Recovery Project, utilized MLB social media platforms and MLB Network to amplify the voices of Black MLB active and retired players and allies, established a pro bono volunteer program to drive social impact and business value for social justice organizations and minority-owned businesses and launched a new comprehensive social justice resources webpage (www.mlb.com/social-justice) to promote education and conversation around social justice issues.