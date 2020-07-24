Cleveland Metropolitan School District to unveil reopening strategy for 2020-21 academic year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s plans for the 2020-21 academic will be made public on Friday, according to CEO Eric Gordon.
In past video messages and written statements, Gordon said the school district is planning on several different scenarios, depending on the threat of COVID-19.
The options include:
- Online, remote learning for all students
- Hybrid model that includes both virtual and in-person learning
- Primarily in-school learning
According to Gordon, learning for year-round students will begin August 24. Traditional students are slated to return September 8.
The district’s CEO added that the options may fluctuate throughout the school year depending on the latest developments in health conditions and guidance for the Cleveland area.
As of Friday, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County are classified as a “Red Alert Level 3″ area under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, signaling a high risk for spread of COVID-19.
This story will be updated.
