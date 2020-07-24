Reaction pours in after Cleveland schools announce plan for the upcoming school year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shortly after the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) revealed its intentions for the upcoming school year, parents, grandparents and students began grading the plan.
Sonja Colwell, who has a CMSD teacher in her family, told 19 News she agrees with keeping kids away from school, as long as COVID-19 is a threat.
“I’m scared,” she said, as one of her grandsons embraced her. “You can’t endanger adults and people that have existing conditions by forcing the kids to go to school early.”
Cleveland students will spend the first nine weeks of the school year learning online. The district will continue to evaluate the risks associated with bringing them back into the classroom throughout that period.
“The District will re-examine the learning model each quarter, all the while seeking input and monitoring public health risk,” according to the CMSD website.
“I want them to go ahead and do it for the whole state, not just one school system,” Colwell said.
Her grandchildren, who attend school in the Euclid district, live with her.
The Euclid school board has been presented with a plan that would bring students back into the classroom this fall for two days each week, with the remaining three days spent at home.
That worries Colwell because she’s currently fighting cancer and undergoes chemotherapy.
She’s hopeful that Euclid follows Cleveland’s lead.
“They don’t get to have the socialization like they used to have, but I think overall when I watch them work and when I watch their parents work with them, they’ll get educated enough.”
“It’s boring and uncomfortable,” said her grandson Tyler, referring to studying at home. “Straight boring!”
“I’d rather have school... in school,” said her other grandson Javeon.
Despite their desire to be in school, the boys said they understand the situation.
“I want to learn some type of way, but I don’t want to get sick,” Tyler said. “Either way, I’m fine with it. But I feel like there should be a little bit more activities.”
Of course, all of these plans are at the mercy of COVID-19.
“None of us has ever been through a pandemic,” said CMSD Superintendent/CEO Eric Gordon. “We need to continue to evaluate and adapt and grow our plan.”
