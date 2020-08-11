Susan G. Komen’s ‘More Than Pink’ walk continues virtually

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cancer is not cancelled. Susan G. Komen is reminding us that, in preparation for the ‘More Than Pink’ walk in Cleveland.
The event will be different this year because of COVID-19.
But the mission is still the same, to work for a world that is breast cancer free.
This week, 19 News is introducing you to three brave women in our community, who are united with Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio in that very mission.
“You don’t think that breast cancer is on your radar at 35. You’re busy raising kids. I had a 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughter at the time,” said Kate Watson.
She was 35 years old and pregnant with her third child when routine blood work was flagged as suspicious for breast cancer.
“I went on to miscarry, had a mammogram and it showed the cancer but then had a full MRI and that’s when they could see it in my spine, so stage IV right from the get go,” said Watson.
After 6 cycles of chemotherapy, targeted therapies, removal of her ovaries and daily medications, Watson is in remission.
But there is no cure for stage IV, metastatic breast cancer, when the cancer has spread outside the breast. Watson will be in treatment for the rest of her life.
“There are treatments but we need more than that, and Komen is so great in letting people know that research is the way we’re going to find a cure for the disease,” said Watson.
For the past two years, Watson has joined with Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to walk with a team and raise funds for that cure.
This year will be no different.
“Unfortunately, it feels like everything else is cancelled, but cancer isn’t, and especially metastatic breast cancer is not cancelled. So, we’re really getting neighborhood involvement. We’re all going to socially distance and walk together,” said Watson.
This year the ‘More than Pink Walk’ participants will walk where they are, in their own neighborhoods.
The opening ceremony is virtual. But while the distance may keep the groups apart physically, they are united in their mission to end breast cancer once and for all: “I have two young daughters and I hope to be here for a very long time and live to see a world where breast cancer doesn’t have to be a concern for them,” said Watson.
The Cleveland ‘More than Pink’ walk is August 15. You can watch the virtual opening ceremony on CW43 at 10am. Our very own Nichole Vrsansky is the emcee.
There’s no registration fee to sign up. Fundraising runs through September 15. Head to KomenNEOhio.org for all of the information.
