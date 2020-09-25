CMSD’s JFK High School finally finished with help of Alumni Association, but won’t have students inside yet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After five years of planning, the ribbon on the new John F. Kennedy High School on Miles Avenue has been cut.
The building is a part of a much larger system-wide renovation project that includes more than 50 school renovations.
But this school has something the others don’t: a large alumni presence, so much so, that they have their own room.
“When we came through John F. Kennedy High School, there were a lot of adults helping us and we’re trying to do the same for these students," said alum Loretta Kirk Adair.
The new alumni room will help prepare the students for their future giving them opportunities for mentorship and career readiness.
The Alumni Association also had a heavy hand in the designing of the new building.
“The alumni association here really wanted a campus that modeled a professional workspace and it feels like a professional working space,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon.
“You’re gonna see a lot of collaboration spaces, different kinds of furniture, tall tables, shorter tables, soft furniture,” said Gordon.
Principal Menefee believes the new technology added to the school will help the students soar.
“We also have our career and technology program that will be available, and we will open our virtual welding space as well so those students who may not be interested in a four-year college will have an opportunity to get a trade,” said Dr. Terrance Menefee.
But when will the students be roaming the halls?
COVID-19 is playing a big part in the decision, but once officials feel that it is safe there’s a plan for a smooth transition.
“We’re gonna take advantage again of a more in-depth personal tour before we open the school doors and when students come in we’re gonna have a socially -distanced tour,” said Menefee.
