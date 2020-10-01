Nordonia assistant football coach resigns after making racist remark during practice

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An assistant football coach for the Nordonia High School football team submitted his resignation Thursday after making a racist comment to a player during practice Wednesday.
According to Nordonia City Schools Superintendent Joe Clark, the assistant coach was directing offense and asked for a new quarterback.
A Black player who does not play quarterback jokingly responded, “I’ll play quarterback," said Clark.
Clark said the assistant coach replied, “I asked for a quarterback, not a quarter black.”
The incident has been reported to the Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Educator Conduct.
“Each of you has my promise that our commitment is to enhance learning and remove barriers of any type that inhibit students from reaching their highest potential. My team and I will not tolerate racism, in any form, anywhere within Nordonia Schools,” said Clark.
