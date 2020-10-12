Northeast Ohio woman wants to be a catalyst for the Asian community in upcoming election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lisa Wong, from the OCA of greater Cleveland, reflected on some of the struggles she faced as an Asian-American woman born and raised in Cleveland.
One of the issues she says is constantly being overlooked: “There’s usually not a lot of outreach to the Asian American community."
Wong is trying to change that.
She’ll be stationing herself at various locations throughout Asia Town to make sure everyone learns about how they can vote during the pandemic.
Not just on Monday, but every weekend until election day.
She says her passion to do this comes from being counted out.
“People always assume that I’m not an American. They assume this or that and I’m just your typical average American," Wong said.
The Cleveland- and Akron-area alone has roughly 92,000 Asian-Americans.
Wong says that should motivate the Asian community to make this election count.
