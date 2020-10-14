Travel restrictions again: Ohio visitors to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut required to quarantine for 14 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, Ohio has landed on the travel restriction list for three states: New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
The mandate requires travelers from Ohio to those three states to quarantine for a 14-day period, according to a joint-agreement to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Ohio has been on and off of the travel restrictions lists, but was re-added again on Tuesday following a rising positivity infection rate in the Buckeye State.
All out-of-state travelers from Ohio and the other designated states must complete a health form upon entering. Those who fail to comply to the travel advisory could face a $2,000 fine and a mandatory quarantine.
The travel restriction list is based upon a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10%, the New York Department of Health said.
As of Wednesday morning, the Department of Health said 5,017 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 171,626 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
