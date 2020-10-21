31-year-old man dies after shooting in Barberton, suspect in custody, police say

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man has died after the victim was involved in an altercation outside of a residence, and a 39-year-old man has been taken into custody, Barberton Police said.
Police said shortly before 8 Sunday morning, the victim was involved in an altercation outside of the 300 block of Wunderlich Avenue. During the altercation, the victim was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries at 1:35 Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect who was taken into custody earlier today is Randall A. Simmons II, 39, on outstanding warrants and parole violations by officers from Adult Parole, the U.S.
Marshal’s Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and the Akron Police Department. Simmons is being charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, and having a weapon under disability. He was arraigned in Barberton Municipal Court before Judge Jill Lanzinger and was given a $5 million dollar cash bond. He currently is held in the Summit County Jail.
Police said they have ID’d the victim as James R. Cooper III.
This incident remains under investigation by the Barberton Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.
Medical Examiner’s Office.