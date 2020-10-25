“Tailgate” analysts tackle OBJ antics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Browns Reggie Langhorne, Josh Cribbs and Bob Golic got into a spirited debate with Tony Zarrella on Sunday’s “Tailgate 19” when it came to Odell Beckham Jr.'s late-game antics in Pittsburgh last week.
Beckham, who’d had a frustrating, unproductive day in the Browns' 38-7 loss to the Steelers, with only two catches for 25 yards, was seen taking off his cleats on the sidelines before the game ended.
Beckham said during a zoom interview on Wednesday that he was dealing with “turf toe”, and was done for the day.
But it still became a much-talked about issue in the media during the week, and again on Sunday, when the “Tailgate” crew took aim.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.