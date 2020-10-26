1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside bar on the West Bank of the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man died after after being shot multiple times outside a bar on the West Bank of the Flats.
A 29-year-old man was also shot, but survived his injuries.
Cleveland police said both victims were drinking with friends inside the Lotus Lounge in the 1500 block of Merwin Avenue on Oct. 23.
According to police, the men left the bar around 10:20 p.m. and were shot while walking in the parking lot.
Witnesses told officers shots were fired from suspects inside a dark colored SUV.
The victims were put in a private car and rushed to MetroHealth Hospital.
Police said a large crowd then gathered at the hospital and one man was arrested for misconduct at an emergency.
Ledon Allen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 29-year-old man is recovered from a gunshot wound to the arm.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
