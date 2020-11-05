Christmas assistance registration with the Salvation Army

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families who need help for Christmas can register with the Salvation Army.
The deadline to register is Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
You can either register in person at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center or via phone.
• The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, OH 44112 | Phone: (216) 249-4334
• The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44105| Phone: (216) 341-1640
• The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109 | Phone: (216) 631-1515
• The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, OH 44119 | Phone: (216) 692-1388
• The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113 | Phone: (216) 252-3593
Distribution will be Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18 at the location where families registered.
The following documentation will be required to register:
1) Your government issued photo I.D. or Driver’s License. You must have a Photo ID
2) A birth certificate or current medical benefit card for each child 12 years old and younger in your household.
3) Copies of your County Benefits, Heap Application, & School Records- all are very helpful to show proof of household
