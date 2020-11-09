Remembering Alex Trebek: Do you know these Cleveland-related “Jeopardy!” clues?

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Alex Trebek, who died Sunday at 80 years old, read plenty of Cleveland-related clues during his 37 years as the host of “Jeopardy!”
How many questions do you know from these answers that have appeared on “Jeopardy!” throughout the years?
In May of this year, in the category “Sports Mascots", Trebek tested contestants' knowledge about the Cleveland Browns:
$1,000: The Cleveland Browns' Chomps, a Labrador retriever, is said to live in this bleacher section in the east end zone
Answer: What is the Dawg Pound?
Cleveland 19′s own Chris Tanaka delivered a clue about a famous Cleveland landmark on April 28, 2017.
In Cleveland you can visit the house where Ralphie & his family lived in this perennial holiday film favorite and even buy a decoder pin in the gift shop
Answer: What is “A Christmas Story?”
On Nov. 8, 2016, “Jeopardy!” had an entire category about Cleveland. Here are two clues:
$1,600: This sitcom took place in Cleveland, had a Cleveland native for its star & used “Cleveland Rocks” as a theme song
Answer: What is the Drew Carey Show?
$2,000: This university formed by a 1967 merger has a new Frank Gehry building for its management school
Answer: What is Case Western Reserve University?
On May 27, 2015, in the category “Transportation Milestones,” Trebek asked contestants about a local first:
$400: In 1929 a Cleveland airport became the first to have one of these tall buildings with a clear view of the field
Answer: What is a control tower?
“Jeopardy!” also celebrated some some more infamous Cleveland history with this clue in the category “Fun at the Ballpark" on April 6, 2010:
$400: Selling this for just 10 cents a cup at a game in Cleveland in 1974 led to a riot that ended the game in a forfeit
Answer: What is beer?
On Dec. 28, 2005, the “Cleveland Rocks!” category asked about Cleveland’s history:
$1,600: The opening of this in 1959 made Cleveland an international seaport
Answer: What is the Saint Lawrence Seaway?
$2,000: In 1967 voters elected him Cleveland mayor, making him the first black mayor of a major U.S. city
Answer: Who is Carl Stokes?
On Dec. 11, 1997, Trebek asked contestants about famous Cleveland natives in the category “They Came From Cleveland.”
$100: He’s made his name as an auto racer, salad dressing entrepreneur & actor
Answer: Who is Paul Newman?
$200: This Yankee owner’s first sports venture was the Cleveland Pipers semipro basketball team
Answer: Who is George Steinbrenner?
Cleveland had an entire category named after and about itself on April 10, 1992:
$200: Abbreviated WCTU, this group that promoted abstinence from alcohol was founded in Cleveland in 1874
Answer: What is the Women’s Christian Temperance Union?
$400: The world’s largest collection of manuscripts of this celibate religious sect is in Cleveland
Answer: Who are the Shakers?
New episodes of “Jeopardy!” with Alex Trebek will air through Dec. 25. the show has not yet announced a new host.
