Real Time Crime Center helping Cleveland police solve East side homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on the city’s East side Wednesday morning and Cleveland police are now getting help from the Real Time Crime Center with their investigation.
Jovan Wells was killed around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Woodland Avenue.
RTA police performed first aid care until EMS transported him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
Cleveland police said the shooter fled in an unknown vehicle.
The Real Time Crime Center is funded by the Department of Justice and “provides police with rapid intelligence and instant information to help identify emerging crime patterns.”
“Keeping its citizens safe is the primary responsibility of government,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “Cities plagued by violent crime need the resources to tackle it, and these grant awards will help do that. On the enforcement side, Real Time Crime Centers will make policing more efficient and targeted; and on the prosecution side, Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys will help bring more federal firearms cases to justice.”
